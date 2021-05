WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its forecast for global oil demand growth for 2021 on Tuesday by 80,000 barrels a day to 5.42 million bpd.

In its monthly forecast, the agency raised its oil demand growth estimate for 2022 by 80,000 bpd to 3.73 million bpd.

