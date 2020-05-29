Esporte Interativo debuts next Tuesday, at 17:30, the “International eCup”, virtual soccer tournament, on the channel’s Facebook, and on EI Games’ YouTube and Twitch. The event will be led by Octavio Neto, Casimiro Miguel and the EI Intern.

Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, will represent Brazil in the tournament (Photo: Disclosure / EA)

Photo: Lance!

During the week, 12 sports stars in the most different corners of the world (Brazil, Mexico, USA and Spain) will face each other, even from their homes, in a different and innovative way: each team will be composed of 3 athletes, being 1 ePlayer, 1 female soccer professional and 1 male soccer professional.

CONFERENCES BETWEEN 02 AND 05 JUNE:



Day 02 – Brazil vs Spain

Day 03 – Brazil x USA

Day 04 – Brazil x Mexico

Day 05 – Grand Final

PARTICIPANTS:



BRAZIL

ePlayer: Resende (Ellevens and eSelection)

Women’s Pro: Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras and Selection)

Male Pro: Éverton Ribeiro (Flamengo and Selection)

SPAIN

ePlayer: JRA (Falcons)

Women’s Pro: Sheila (Rayo Valecano Striker and National Team)

Men’s Pro: Carvajal (Real Madrid and National Team fullback)

USA:

ePlayer: Fiddle (FC Cincinnati)

Women’s Pro: Allie Long (midfielder for the current World Champion and Reign FC)

Men’s Pro: Sean Johnson (National and NY FC goalkeeper)

MEXICO:

ePlayer: VillaMore3 (Real Betis)

Women’s Pro: Yanin Madrid (national team and Pachuca and national team)

Men’s Pro: Rodolfo Pizarro (national team and Inter FC Miami midfielder)

See too:

Playing at home is not making a difference in the German Championship. Understand the scenario