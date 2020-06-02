After two months of campus closure and confinement, the EHL Group announces the reopening of its campuses and makes a positive assessment of the actions taken to deal with the crisis, as well as its leadership in the world of hospitality education in times of crisis.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005487/en/

As the restraint measures are relaxed, the EHL announces its progressive reopening during the month of June. To ensure the best conditions for returning to campus, the School has established a complete disinfection plan and reviewed all of its teaching methods, technologies and facilities on site. The Group can thus further consolidate its position as a world leader as well as plans to considerably increase its digital offering with its new distance learning resources. An assessment was also carried out, highlighting the excellent work and cooperation of all employees and students, allowing students to maintain an optimized work pace and which will emerge from this period with an infinity of new skills. The extraordinary efforts of the entire EHL community have also enabled the Group to assist a number of communities in difficulty, such as small and medium-sized businesses around the world, students in difficulty or communities in need.

Managing the Covid-19 crisis: Ready for a digital future

During this period, the Group’s true value was revealed, thanks to the three campuses that demonstrated solidarity and resilience, its Innovation Center that continues to drive the sector, its Alliance that brings together the greatest names in the world of hospitality, its outstanding consultants and, above of all, his unique students, who are his greatest pride. In total, more than 7,000 hours of courses have been delivered online since the beginning of the contention, with almost 100 teachers having to switch their entire programs to distance learning in just a few days. “A great feat like your bets, thanks to the extraordinary work done by all academic, technical and support teams,” said Michel Rochat, Executive Director of the EHL Group. Campus visits, selection interviews, career fairs and industry meetings are also among activities that have been practically adapted to ensure excellence and continue to honor the role of EHL as the world’s leading hospitality management school. Today, EHL has unmatched digital capabilities for a hospitality management school, announcing a plethora of future innovations that will leverage these new technologies.

A detailed infographic explores the multiplicity of actions carried out, in support of education and the global hospitality sector, to help deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

About the EHL Group: ehl.edu

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005487/en/

Contact:

EHL Group

Sherif Mamdouh | External Communications Manager

communication@ehl.ch | +41 21 785 10 53

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra