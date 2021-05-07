Ehire Adrianza showed off an excellent play at third base for the Braves

The Venezuelan infielder of the Braves from Atlanta, Ehire Adrianza He showed off with an excellent move at third base.

Adrianza It is the type of player that where they put it will do the job. At least last night he showed it by showing off defensively with a move at third base.

Apart from being timely with the tree, Ehire Adrianza has the versatility to play any position in the Big leagues, above all, in the infield of the Braves.

Aca frustrated what could be a hit against his organization and made seeing the difficult really easy in the hot corner.

Here the video;

Ehire Adrianza makes a nice play at 3rd to rob Trea Turner of a base hit. pic.twitter.com/w3Z0lSkFAW – Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 6, 2021

In addition, he registers .256 average, with 10 RBIs and two homers in the current season of the Big leagues with the Braves from Atlanta.

