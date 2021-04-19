Ehire Adrianza homered in the majors

The Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza connected home run across right field at Wrigley Field in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Adrianza took advantage of the poor start of Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs and connected his second home run with the Atlanta uniform in the MLB.

A pitching that remained high for Hendricks, he took advantage of it to send him flying in a 375-foot hit and a 99.8-mile exit velocity in the Big leagues.

The Braves They manufactured six runs for Kyle Hendricks, who was back after going on the disabled list and Adrianza He was one of those who hit home runs like Freddie Freeman and other teammates of the MLB.

In the present harvest, Ehire Adrianza registers a .333 average with five RBIs and two homers in his first year with the Los Angeles franchise. Braves.

Currently, the Creole is playing second base, since it belongs to Ozzie Albies, but if Adrianza continues to bat in the MLB, they could find him another position to take advantage of his offensive moment.

