In the middle of Ramadan, the Egyptian science fiction TV series, The End, predicted the end of the state of Israel, which would anger the state.

A first episode, and already a controversy. In an Egyptian television series called The End, the action takes place in the future, precisely in 2120. We see a professor telling his students about the destruction of the State of Israel: “The war ended quickly and caused the destruction of the Zionist State of Israel less than a century after its creation, “in 1948, Le Figaro relayed on Monday, April 27. The character continues his course: “When the time came for the Arab States to get rid of their sworn enemy, a war broke out. Finally, he insisted that most of the Jews in Israel “fled and returned to their countries of origin in Europe.”

An anti-Zionist discourse that does not pass

A fiction certainly, but which does not pass for the Hebrew country. The Israeli foreign ministry reacted on Sunday, April 26, as reported by the American agency Associated Press, which Le Figaro echoes. This anti-Zionist discourse is undoubtedly “unfortunate and unacceptable, especially between countries that have concluded a peace agreement for the past 41 years”. Indeed, Egypt and Israel were in conflict in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War. Egypt was defeated: five years later, the two states signed the Camp David agreements, before ratifying peace in 1979.

The creator of The End has however justified himself with the Associated Press, relayed by Le Figaro. For Amr Samir Atif, the destruction of the Hebrew state “constitutes a possible future in the absence of real peace and real stability in the region. A peace that must be based on justice ”. The TV series was produced by one of Egypt’s largest studios: Synergy. The company is said to be close to the government of Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

