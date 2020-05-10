Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi approved amendments to the state of emergency that give him and the security services additional powers.

The new amendments allow the president to endorse measures such as suspending classes at all levels of education or quarantining all those who return from abroad. They also allow you to ban public and private gatherings, protests, celebrations, or gatherings of any kind.

The reforms empower military prosecutors to investigate incidents when soldiers perform police duties or when ordered by the president. However, the civil chief prosecutor has the last word in deciding whether a matter goes to trial.

The amended law also allows the president to postpone the payment of taxes and public services, as well as giving support to needy sectors.

The state of emergency has been in effect since April 2017 and the president extended it at the end of last month for another 90 days. The original law gave the President special powers to combat terrorism and drug trafficking.

The government said the amendments were necessary to remedy a legal “gap” revealed by the coronavirus outbreak. Egypt, with a population of 100 million, has reported at least 514 deaths among nine thousand confirmed cases.

After the reform, an international group defending human rights condemned the measure and maintained that the Government “takes advantage of the global pandemic to expand, not reform, the abusive Emergency Law.”

The Egyptian administration unleashed an unprecedented wave of repression against opponents since 2013, when Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi took power.

