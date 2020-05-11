Ramadan Hussein and Salima Ikram, at the embalming complex in Saqqara, Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Mika Waltari imagined in Sinuhé the Egyptian how a House of the Dead worked, an embalming workshop, also more euphemistically called wabt wat, a pure place, and per nefer, a house of beauty. In the novel, the protagonist was forced to work in one of those facilities in order to pay for the mummification of his parents. Well, surprisingly, much of what the writer described – though not that embalmers benefited attractive clients like courtesan Nefernefernefer – has been witnessed by the discovery in the Saqqara necropolis, an hour south of Cairo, of a large mummification compound linked to a tomb complex. It also shows that, as today, in ancient Egypt there was an important business around death.

It is the first time that we have found such a large facility, so well preserved and so equipped with embalming elements Salima Ikram, Egyptologist

The site, where a Egyptian-German mission (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Eberhard Karl University of Tübingen), led by Ramadan Hussein, has been excavating for two years and is superficially known since the 19th century, is yielding very interesting findings and new information that changes some of the ideas that were had about the mummification. From the outset, the workshop, the first to be found intact, is underground (12 meters deep), which is the first evidence that mummification was carried out underground. Another novelty is that one of the emblematic products that were used when embalming, the one that the ancient Egyptians called entiyu (ntyw, they did not write the vowels) and that was believed to be myrrh has been identified, thanks to an inscribed jar and an analysis of the content, as a substance made of cedar resin. According to the researchers, there are numerous containers with the annotation of each product and the time of its use in the mummification process. “It is the first time that we have found such a large facility, so well preserved and so equipped with embalming elements,” emphasizes Egyptologist mummy specialist Salima Ikram of the American University in Cairo, who works closely with Hussein. “We still do not know how far we are going to advance our knowledge, we are analyzing a multitude of substances and tools, but the possibilities are immense.”

Among the enigmas that the place raises is the discovery of the burial of a woman, Didibastet, with six canopic vessels. In these vessels, present in every burial of a certain level, each one of a protective genius (the sons of Horus) and a goddess, kept the internal organs of the deceased, extracted at the beginning of the mummification and washing process. and embalmed. But traditionally there were always only four: for liver, lungs, intestines and stomach (the heart was kept in the body and the kidneys, for which there is no specific Egyptian word, sometimes they were left and others were discarded; the brain was extracted and not preserved). It is about to clarify what is in the other two vessels, but if it turns out that there were dead who had six viscera preserved, it would be a notable change in what is known about Egyptian funeral practices and it would be a form of burial not seen until now. “We are studying if there are parallels, at some times we found some flexibility when it comes to preserving the organs and in what way, but we have not yet identified what is in the extra vessels, it is something very strange.”

The researchers have been able to observe that the workshop was a true industry. “It was a very practical and religious place at the same time,” explains Ikram. “The first phase of mummification, with the removal of organs, must have been quite bloody, not very pleasant to see; the second, with the corpse already preserved, focused much more on the ritual ”. From the Hawara papyrus, called “the embalmer’s file”, we know that those who were mummifying were professionals who maintained knowledge in family guilds. “There would be a staff of embalming priests and then manual workers.” The Egyptologist points out that it is difficult to calculate how many deceased the installation could process, surely many. “People did not arrive at the same time, of course, but I estimate that four or five bodies could be mummified at the same time.” It was mummified in different ways depending on the type of client. There were different styles — the quality evisceration was through an incision in the abdomen and the least fine through the anal passage — and there were undoubtedly rates, depending on the purchasing power of the deceased and his relatives. Come on, they could mummify you in luxury or less style.

The embalmers were tailored to the client’s needs and possibilities, with even low-budget burial cks packs ’

In this sense, the person in charge of the excavations and the director of the Saqqara Tombs of Saites project, Ramadan Badry Hussein, professor at the University of Tübingen, and who is already beginning to be seen for his ability to communicate and his charisma as a new Zahi Hawass , points out in his study that “the evidence shows that embalmers had a good business sense” and adapted to the needs and possibilities of the client, with even low-budget burial packs. So there were hierarchies and classes also in death. The mummification workshop and the annexed tomb complex, “a real mine of information”, belong to the Persian Saite period (664-404 BC) and have been excavated since 2018 in Saqqara, in the area south of the Unas pyramid. .

Channels to drain blood and fluids

The underground workshop was a rectangular space of mud bricks, limestone blocks, and a high ceiling. It had several zones that would correspond to the different steps of the mummification process, which began four days after death and ended with the bandage — which included the placement of amulets and written prayers — and the deposit on the grave, 70 days after the entry of the body into the facilities. In one of these areas, two large bowls have appeared that could be for the linen bandages or perhaps for the natron, the salt used in the desiccation of the corpses. In the workshop, carved canals have also been found in the rock that should have been used to drain blood and liquids from the corpses, a number of vessels and bowls for products – pistachio and cedar resin, beeswax, animal fat, and olive oil. ..— used in mummification, as well as measuring cups.

The workshop has ventilation channels for the purified air to circulate through an incense burner. You can imagine the atmosphere in the evisceration rooms in summer. “You had to move the air to eliminate the insects, which would accumulate with the corpses,” adds Ikram. The installation is in connection with a 30-meter deep well used as a communal burial site, although with marked differences between the deceased and others, and which includes various chambers carved in the rock. Wooden coffins and stone sarcophagi and fifty hundred mummies have appeared in these chambers. One of them wore an exceptionally pure silver mask – the first to be found in Egypt since 1939, when Montet found that of Pharaoh Psusenes I at Tanis – precious material in the Nile country where it was scarcer than gold. The mummy was from a priestess of Mut and Niut-Shaes, a rare snake-like form of Mut. That there are two other mummies in the complex also of priests of that strange divinity indicates a hitherto unknown cult. Two other mummies are mother and son, as the inscriptions attest.

The burials show how the house adapted to what they asked for: first-class options – careful momification, good funeral equipment, private chamber – and second-class – with the deceased together and with worse materials. The dead with the most possible, according to the study, were buried deeper, which provided greater protection (a camera was hidden behind a false wall) and brought them closer to the world beyond the grave. There is evidence of reuse of cameras and coffins to maximize the capacity and profitability of the complex. The researchers believe that similar facilities would exist in other necropolises.

On Tuesday, National Geographic (NG), which has sponsored the research, releases a four-part documentary series, Kingdom of the mummies, that shows the excavation and discoveries in the US (later reaching 142 countries). The images include an impressive 3D reconstruction of the entire complex. In Spain, The Kingdom of Mummies will air on June 7 at 4:00 pm on the NG channel.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe