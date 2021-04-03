Egypt to seek compensation of 1 billion for unblocking the Suez Canal

The egyptian authorities consider asking for one compensation of $ 1 billion for helping to unblock the ship ‘Ever Given’ that was blocking the Suez Canal. This figure is based on lost income, the cost of equipment and machinery and the hours of work of the 800 rescuers who freed the ship, which was trapped for almost a week.

“We will reach more than a billion dollars in compensation,” Osama Rabie, president and CEO of the state-owned Suez Canal Authority, told Egyptian television Sada El Balad. “We will ask for a fair amount “, has remarked Rabie, who has not specified who will be responsible for paying the bill, picks up CNBC.

Egypt is justified in that “we have saved them a lot by rescuing the ship without major damage or loss”, because “the entire ship could have been lost.” Rabie’s idea is to reach a compensation agreement “in two or three days” and has advised that, otherwise, the Egyptian authorities could withhold the ‘Ever Given’ in the Great Bitter Lake, north of the Suez Canal, where it is currently undergoing maintenance checks.

“We could reach an agreement on a certain compensation, or go to court,” he warned. And after that, he added that “if they decide to go to court, then the ship must be retained.”

The 200,000-ton megacontainer was successfully refloated on Monday, six days after getting stuck laterally in the Suez Canal. The incident triggered a crisis in international shipping, caused losses of 9 billion dollars to world trade per day and it left 422 ships carrying all kinds of goods, from oil to cattle, waiting to pass.

Canal authorities have said that the traffic jam will be resolved by this Saturday, although there is still 250 ships waiting to cross, although they have recognized that this crisis could have lasting repercussions on ports and supply chains around the world.

INSURANCE CLAIMS

The problem that opens up now is precisely that of claims. The Suez Canal incident has targeted the opaque world of shipping. At the time of the accident, the ‘Ever Given’ was owned by a Japanese company, was chartered by a Taiwanese conglomerate, was managed by German operators, was sailing with a crew of Indian nationals, was registered in Panama and was transiting Egypt.

Such levels of liability add to the complexity, according to Brian Schneider, director of the insurance division at Fitch Ratings. “My guess is that the $ 1 billion refers to your estimate of total event losses and not to any specific compensation to the Suez Canal Authority, “said this expert in reference to the amount that Egypt has put on the table.

“I expect the loss of the insurance industry to be closer to a few hundred million dollars, given that the ship was released in six days,” added Schneider, saying that the loss could have reached 1 billion dollars if the ship would have needed to be unloaded while the goods were spoiled and the insurers faced claims for lost revenue.

In your opinion, “claims should be more limited to damage to the Canal and the salvage operation”, has highlighted. For its part, a spokesman for the ship’s operator, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, told CNBC that “ongoing investigations will determine the many factors involved in this incident and all claims will be studied on a case-by-case basis.”

Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine Corp has said it is not responsible for the delays in the cargo it was transporting, while the owners, Shoei Kisen, have assured Bloomberg that they will discuss compensation with the Canal Authority, but have refrained for the time being. to give more details.