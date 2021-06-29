Egypt to launch IPO program in September: regulator

CAIRO, Jun 29 (.) – The head of Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) reported Tuesday that the government is scheduled to start its initial public offerings program in September, and that two or three companies should be listed earlier. end of the year.

The country’s first green bond offering by a private company is expected to be made on Wednesday with a value of $ 100 million, FRA President Mohamed Omran also said at a press conference.

Omran did not mention the companies that are expected to issue shares this year, nor the company that must offer green bonds.

FRA sources previously told . that state-owned Banque du Caire was one of four publicly traded companies ordered to sell shares at the end of the year.

In Egypt, companies can go public before offering shares for trading.

A Banque du Caire IPO would represent the largest sale of Egyptian state assets since 2006.

The company was one of several state-owned firms targeting equity sales several years ago that have faced repeated delays, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

