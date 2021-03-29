Egypt suspends work to refloat ship stranded in Suez Canal until more tugs arrive

The Suez Canal Authority announced this Sunday the suspension of work to try to re-float the ship Ever Given, stranded in the canal, until the necessary tugs are accumulated.

The Suez Canal services contractor Leth Agencies reported the suspension of the tasks despite the initial intention to attempt to refloat the vessel taking advantage of high tide of the night.

Already on Saturday night an attempt was made to move the ship and it was even reported that it had been achieved move it 29 meters, but finally it remained stuck and blocking this strategic route.

The ship was stranded on Tuesday and has since caused a unprecedented traffic jam on one of the busiest trade routes in the world, which has caused the diversion of more than 200 vessels and the paralysis of assets worth 9,500 million euros a day.