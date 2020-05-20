On the day of his arrest, on August 14, 2013, Shawkan was in the Islamist protest camp in Raba al-Audauía Square, located in a Cairo neighborhood. The photographer had gone there to cover the eviction by the security forces of that space that thousands of people had occupied for 45 days to denounce the coup against President-elect Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Islamist movement of the Muslim Brotherhood. The police action led to a real bloodbath, with the death of more than 800 people. Human Rights Watch defined it as “one of the largest single-day protester killings in modern history.”

However, the macro-trial of 739 people that ended on Saturday did not prosecute those responsible for the massacre, whom President al-Sisi can protect with a recent amnesty law, but protesters. Specifically, they were accused of participating in various acts of violence that occurred in Rabaa al-Awdauía square, including the death of 7 policemen during the eviction, as well as other charges such as “illegal demonstration” and incitement to violate the law. Among the 75 sentenced to capital punishment are several leaders of the Brotherhood, such as Mohamed Beltagy or Essam al-Erian. The organization’s Supreme Guide, Mohamed Badie, against whom several severe sentences already weigh, was sentenced to life in prison along with 47 other people. None of the accused, including twelve minors, has been acquitted.

“These sentences were handed down in a shameful mass trial of more than 700 people, and we condemn today’s verdict in the strongest terms,” ​​said Najia Bounaim, the director of Amnesty International’s campaigns in North Africa. “The fact that no police officer has been held accountable for the killing of at least 900 people in the Rabaa and Nahda protests shows to what extent the trial was a mockery of justice,” he added in a statement released by the international organization that defends human rights.

The Egyptian regime has jailed tens of thousands of opponents since 2013, often after trials without the minimum guarantees. In the past four years, some 1,400 people have been sentenced to capital punishment, and at least 125 of them have already been executed, placing Egypt at the top of this infamous ranking. In addition, the regime has sealed all spaces to express any kind of dissent by applying a more implacable repression than that in force during the Hosni Mubarak regime, prior to the 2011 Revolution.

A mixture of relief and outrage

The photojournalist’s family and friends have received the verdict with a mixture of relief and outrage. “I hope he gets out of jail from here about three days or so. But it will not be really free. After five years in prison, a supplementary sentence of five years of probation must be added, which implies that during this period you may have to spend up to twelve hours a day in a police station, and you will be prohibited from leaving the country, “he explains to Through a telephone conversation, Tarek Hussein, a friend of Shawkan who works as a lawyer specialized in human rights and has closely followed the process. The photojournalist’s lawyers have already announced that they will appeal the sentence.

The image of Shawkan behind bars, while pretending to take a picture with an imaginary camera, went around the world and became an icon of the movement for freedom of the press. Various Egyptian and international civil rights organizations have mobilized in recent years to demand his release, arguing that the reporter, who will be 29 next October, was arrested simply “for doing his job.” The latest international recognition came from UNESCO, which this year awarded him the prestigious Guillermo Cano prize for press freedom.

Before his arrest, Shawkan, who trained as a photojournalist for the government newspaper “Akhbar al-Youm”, had published his work in prestigious international media such as Time Magazine, Die Zeit or the BBC. Even his delicate state of health – he suffers from Hepatitis C – did not provoke an act of clemency from the Egyptian authorities, unmoved by the international clamor in his defense. Egypt is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world to practice journalism, and reporters currently behind bars are close to thirty, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

