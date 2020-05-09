Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has approved amendments to the state of emergency that give him and the security services additional powers that the government considers necessary to combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

An international group that defends human rights condemned the measure and maintained that the government is taking advantage of the global pandemic to “expand, not reform, the abusive Emergency Law.”

The new amendments allow the president to take measures such as suspending classes at all levels of education or quarantining all returnees from abroad. They also allow you to ban public and private gatherings, protests, celebrations, or gatherings of any kind.

The government has unleashed an unprecedented wave of repression on dissent since 2013, when el-Sissi took power, and unauthorized protests have been banned for years.

The amendments, sanctioned by el-Sissi on Friday, allow military prosecutors to investigate incidents when military officers carry out police duties or when ordered by the president. The civil chief prosecutor has the last word to decide whether a matter goes to trial.

The amended law also allows the president to defer payment of taxes and public services, as well as provide support to needy sectors.

The state of emergency has been in effect since April 2017 and the government extended it at the end of last month for another 90 days. The original law gave the President special powers to combat terrorism and drug trafficking.

The government said the amendments were necessary to remedy a legal “gap” revealed by the coronavirus outbreak. Egypt, with a population of 100 million, has reported at least 514 deaths among 9,000 confirmed cases.