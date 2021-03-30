Egypt makes pre-Olympic teams tremble; Mohamed Salah will be his reinforcement

Liverpool FC’s Egyptian striker, Mohamed Salah, will be one of the reinforcements of the African team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,

Mohamed Salah, a 28-year-old forward, is one of the 3 players who will reinforce the Egyptian National Team, which complicates things for Mexico and the other teams.

Despite the fact that Egypt is not a power, it is one of the African clubs with the most participation in the Olympic Games.

CONFIRMED The Egypt National Team announced that Mohamed Salah will be at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games The Liverpool attacker was chosen as the oldest player to be in the U-23. # LaVozDelFutbol⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5hOQDxdJCO – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) March 30, 2021

Salah attended London 2012, a tournament in which Egypt lost in the quarterfinals and where 20-year-old Salah was one of the most important players in the National Team.

Now more mature, Salah will be tasked with leading Egypt to the top of the Olympics in search of a medal.

