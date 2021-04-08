Egypt finds lost city of Luxor underground after 3,000 years of searching

The historic discovery of the lost city is the most important find in Egypt since the tomb of Tutankhamun.

Just five days after the monumental parade of 22 pharaohs with which Cairo showed off its vast historical legacy to the world, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the archaeological discovery of the year:

It’s about the lost city of “The Rise of Aten”, the largest ancient city ever found in Egypt, dating back 3,000 years and was built during the reign of Amenophis III, who ascended the throne in 1391 BC

The first excavations in the area began in September 2020, between the Funerary Temple of Amenophis III and the Funerary Temple of Ramses III, west of the Nile, just under 6 kilometers from the modern city of Luxor. After a few months of excavation, the first adobe formations under the sand, a set that in the opinion of Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, archaeologist at the head of the mission.

Photo: Zahi Hawass / Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

In a statement, Hawass considered that the city, hidden underground for three millennia, is “in Good condition, with almost entire walls and rooms full of tools of daily life ”.

The urban complex has three royal palaces, as well as a huge kitchen, a bakery and a construction workshop, enough elements to ensure that it was the most important administrative and industrial center in the region during the reign of Amenophis III.

The dating of the city – also called as the Lost Golden City by Hawass–, was confirmed thanks to the discovery of rings, beetles, ceramic vessels and clay bricks with seals of Amenophis III. The set is already qualified by different specialists as the most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun.

According to the Ministry statement, The Rise of Aten it was abandoned and relocated to Amarna; However, only subsequent excavations will allow us to unravel this and other mysteries that emerged as a result of the discovery, such as the finding of a seal with the legend “the domain of the dazzling Aten”, which coincides with the name of a temple located in Karnak, on the other side of the Nile.

Photo: Zahi Hawass / Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

The find is part of Egypt’s most ambitious archaeological efforts in decades, spearheaded by Hawass and your team. A mission that seeks to vindicate the national historical heritage with a fixed bet on the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, inaugurated in early April 2021.

This Museum will seek to compete with the collections of the British Museum and the Louvre Museum, a controversial legacy forged from the English and French cultural looting, which exported pieces to Europe during the end of the 18th century and the beginning of the 19th century.

