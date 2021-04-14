Egypt claims almost 800 million euros from the owners of Ever Given

The container ship Ever Given. (Photo: Ahmed Gomaa / Getty Images)

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) claims compensation of 767 million euros from the owners of the Ever Given, which was stranded for six days blocking the Suez Canal. Meanwhile, the container ship is being held by order of an Egyptian court.

The insurer has used in a statement that the Canal Authority, an Egyptian publicly owned company, “has not offered a detailed justification” for this claim, which includes an item of 251 million euros for “loss of reputation” and another 251 million as a “salvage bonus”.

He also stressed that the blockade of the canal did not generate any “contamination” in the waters or cause any injuries. And he stressed that when the event occurred, the ship was “fully operational, without defects in its machinery” or “in its equipment.”

Held until payment

“Despite the magnitude of the claim, which is largely unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating in good faith with the SCA,” the company said.

On April 12, a “generous and carefully studied offer” was made, the firm detailed, whose officials declare themselves “disappointed by the subsequent decision to retain the ship this Tuesday.” “We are also disappointed by the comments made by the SCA that the ship will be held in Egypt until compensation is paid and that the crew will not be able to leave it during that time,” he added.

According to a source from the channel’s managing authority consulted by Efe, this is an “official decision for the retention of the …

