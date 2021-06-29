Egor Gerasimov takes away the place of the 30th final from tennis player Jay Clarke

06/29/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The Belarusian player Egor Gerasimov, number 73 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6-3, 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 in twenty-three hours and fifty minutes to the British tennis player Jay clarke, number 230 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the Belarusian managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained 71% of the first service, committed 2 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points. As for the British player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve twice and his effectiveness data is 55%, 6 double faults and 65% of points obtained on serve.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of the Belarusian tennis player and the Russian Karen khachanov, number 29 and seeded number 25.

The tournament Wimbledon Individual Masc. It is carried out on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 238 players participate and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and those who come guests. In addition, its celebration takes place from June 21 to July 12 in London.