Egocentric neurons help us locate ourselves in the world

07/15/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

A previously unknown new type of neuron helps people focus on their personal maps of the world, according to a new study developed at Columbia University. These neurons provide an individual frame of reference that makes it possible to locate and move through new spaces, without being confused by the distractions of the environment.

They would also be involved in the processing of the spatial information of memories, playing a crucial role in terms of memory. Scientists have dubbed them “egocentric spatial neurons,” in reference to the fact that they focus each individual towards their personal frames of reference.

The location in space is one of the most important issues to be able to function in the world. When we try to get somewhere for the first time or when we simply move around our city, a complex brain mechanism is set in motion so that we get to our destination correctly. It appears that a specific variety of neurons play a central role in this process.

According to a press release, American researchers were able to determine through experiments and studies based on virtual reality technologies that spatial orientation in real time, as well as the location of memories in specific spaces, are strongly conditioned by neural systems that were unknown until now. This is established in an investigation recently published in the journal Neuron.

Two ways to locate ourselves

In principle, it must be taken into account that spatial orientation is carried out in two different dimensions. On the one hand, there are frames of reference focused on the external world and in everything that happens outside of our individuality: these are the so-called “allocentric” frames. On the other hand, a series of strategies centered on the self and exclusively personal frames of reference they make up the so-called “egocentric” frames.

The researchers’ discovery is related to the second concept: through virtual reality tools applied to groups of participants, who were also monitored to obtain brain images that support their reactions, the scientists verified the activation of a specific type of neurons when one works with exclusively individual frames of reference.

Everything indicates that the brain needs the double outer-inner game to be able to guarantee spatial location. Sometimes, mechanisms focused on the environment must be the protagonists so that we can navigate through certain spaces. But at other times, we need to focus on absolutely personal settings and not be distracted from them.

Impact on memory

While previously specialized neurons in environmental or allocentric settings had been identified, the new study has been able to determine that there are exclusively ‘egocentric’ neurons: thanks to them we can build personalized frames of reality and not get lost with external information.

In addition, the scientists verified that the activity of these egocentric neurons is concentrated in the parahippocampal cortex, a region located deep within the brain. The discovery may lead to further studies regarding the way we process spatial information, as well as the impact these experiences have on memory and even in the pathologies that affect it.

Reference

A neural code for egocentric spatial maps in the human medial temporal lobe. Lukas Kunz et al. Neuron (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1016/j.neuron.2021.06.019

Photo: a set of brain strategies are combined to make the location in space efficient: on the one hand, a group of neurons focus on information from the environment, while others (called “egocentric” neurons) specialize in frames of reference personal. Credit: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay.