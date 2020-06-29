Ego Kill Talent the band of Brazilian rock anda he had to announce a few months ago the delay of his expected second album, (first album under the auspices of the multinational BMG), because of the Pandemic of the Coronavirus, that is ravaging the entire planet. Now seeing the panorama that is presented and the slow evolution of the World epidemicThey have decided to conceive new ideas and seek original solutions.

At the moment the release of the album, which will be titled ‘The Dance Between Extremes’, will not be launched as such until 2021. The idea is to fragment the disc into several EPs previous.

The first one has just been edited, it has a name ‘Part.1, The Dance’ and it contains three songs. Her previous singles preview Now! (video clip here) and “LifePorn” (video clip here) that have had so much impact on digital platforms, among their followers around the world, which is now joined by the new theme “The Call”, to complete this first EP.

“The Call” it is a musical invitation to fall into the abyss of our own soul and entity “, he explains Jonathan Dörr, Vocalist of the band.

Ego Kill Talent they had signed for this spring and all summer an extensive stadium tour together with Metallica by America and then another tour of Europe next to System of a Down all this added to being confirmed in the best European festivals. In total 35 concerts plus 21 festivals, was where they were confirmed.

Ego Kill Talent they are also forced to reinvent a way of doing concerts. The new tour will be a “Digital tour” from the end of summer and during the Fall. Soon there will be news of this new way of enjoying the spectacular live shows of the group.

Let’s not forget that the quintet of Sao Paulo maintains its original staging by the continuous change of instruments among its components. Something new while very entertaining and attractive to see live. This curiosity added to their great songs and their incredible live sound has led them in recent years to leave many of their tour companions speechless. Foo Fighters, Queen Of The Stone Age, System Of A Down, Within Temptation or Shinedown, among others.

Ego Kill Talent was formed in 2014. A year later, they caught the attention of a local radio station with their single. Sublimated. This served to invite them to the Lollapalooza Brazil. The song “burned” on digital platforms around the world, reached the Top 5 of the Spotify at United Kingdom, France, Brazil and Portugal.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2017, reached the entire planet and spun them alongside system of a Down and within Temptation for Europe. Then came festivals like Download from Paris, Rock in Rio, Santiago Gets Louder, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Madrid, Nova Rock, and some more.

Thanks to their loyal fans, they won a poll from the fan club of Foo Fighters in 2018 and they ended up playing with them. Then next to Queens Of The Stone Age they filled five large stadiums in Brazil.