Egg mask: the perfect ingredient for beautiful skin | Unsplash

Who would say that during this quarantine, Our best beauty allies would be the natural ingredients to make homemade masks. Despite the great benefits of products and cosmetics that we use in our routine to take care of our skinNatural is always better.

Home remedies are our best option before the limited or null possibilities when not being able to go to a spa or do a facial with the experts. Skin care and beauty are aspects that we should not neglect in our days at home and for that you don’t need to spend out of pocket.

As we well know, the egg is a source of protein and natural fat that helps keep our bodies with the nutrients we need in the morning. However, the egg also has beneficial properties for our skin that will make you have a smarter and smoother skin.

Egg mask for skin

Egg is an ingredient that we have in our kitchen and together with other natural elements we can give it various uses so that our skin has elasticity, reduce open pores and have our skin with the natural nutrients of the egg.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tablespoon of honey

1 lemon

1 tablespoon of oatmeal (optional)

Preparation method

To prepare an egg face mask it is necessary to separate the yolk from the white. By having the white in a container, add a tablespoon of honey, lemon at your disposal to remove the sebum from the egg, and a tablespoon of oatmeal (optional) if you want to do a natural exfoliation, mix everything and that’s it, you can apply it to your freshly washed face.

How to use

You can use this mask two to three times a week. However, it is important to note that the egg or any of the above ingredients can be applied to the face if you have an allergic reaction or skin irritation. In addition to taking precautions not to apply the egg if you have open wounds or healing like pimples because they can be infected with the egg.

In addition to avoiding the contact of the egg with the eyes and mouth because the egg can bring with it a bacteria known as salmonella that causes intoxication in the body with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Visit our YouTube channel

.