EGEHid signs agreement to enable construction of the dam on the Guayubín River

The Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (EGEHid) signed an agreement with authorities and sectors of the Santiago Rodríguez province, through which it assumes the commitment to develop multiple social works for the community, within the framework of the construction of the Boca de los Dos dam. Rivers.

As part of the agreement, EGEHid will build a housing complex to relocate families that could be affected by the work, which rises over the Guayubín river.

It is established that the housing project will be equipped with drinking water, a recreation area, sports, a community center, a church and a commercial area.

Likewise, the construction of the aqueduct is contemplated, by gravity, for the municipality of San Ignacio de Sabaneta, which guarantees a minimum of 30 years of service.

Also, EGEHid is committed to appraising the properties and improvements of the affected families according to the regular parameters and taking into consideration current market prices.

In the same way, the development of nurseries and the integration of community members to an environmental technical table are contemplated to work on the recovery of forests in the upper and middle basins of the dammed rivers.

The construction of access roads and other infrastructures around the dam is stipulated, as well as the promotion of fishing in the reservoir.

The administrator of the EGEHid, Rafael Salazar, said that they will work to carry out the work in the shortest possible time and that for this they will promote the empowerment of the different sectors of the area where the hydroelectric complex will be built, which in addition to irrigating thousands of tasks will produce 2.2 megawatts of renewable energy.

The authorities of Santiago Rodríguez are committed to facilitating the speeding up of the dam construction work and being vigilant in the care and protection of the work.

The agreement was signed by the general administrator of EGEHid, Rafael Salazar; the governor of Santiago Rodríguez, Ivéliz Almonte; Senator Antonio Marte, the Mayor of Sabaneta, Félix Marte; the deputy Nicolás López, and on behalf of the communities, Euren Cuevas Medina, Mayra Bueno, Leonardo Rodríguez Carrasco and Albania Altagracia Jiménez Estrella.

Governor Almonte said that the problem of water shortages in the province of Santiago Rodríguez, located in the northwestern part of the country, will be resolved at a good time.