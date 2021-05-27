Egan Bernal’s bad day: with a lot of pain he saved the leadership of the Giro d’Italia



Bernal lost about a minute of advantage.

Photo: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images

No one is exempt from having a bad day, not even the phenomenon Egan bernal. The Colombian cyclist suffered on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italiabut managed to survive the tough day and retain his lead in the race with a still relatively comfortable lead.

Bernal couldn’t keep up with Simon Yates’ attack on the final climb, he was sore, with little strength to maintain a beastly pace on the climb. The latter was encouraged when he saw that the almighty leader showed that he could also have a bad time. Finally he lost 53 seconds to the British, and only 3 seconds to Damiano Caruso, second in the general classification.

The Colombian slept one more night with the “Maglia Rosa”. He surpasses Caruso by 2:21, and Yates by 3:23. There are four days left in which anything can happen:

Stage 18: it is flat, but it is also the longest stage of the race (231 km). Stage 19: high mountain stage. Stage 20: high mountain stage. Stage 21: 30 km flat time trial.

💗 Giro d’Italia 2021 – Stage 1⃣7⃣ Maglia Rosa @EnelGroupIT 💗 @Eganbernal 71h32’05 “

2⃣ @CarusoDamiano + 2’21 “

3⃣ @SimonYatess + 3’23 ” 📊 The full official rankings 👉 https://t.co/iaDu5jSLlH#Giro pic.twitter.com/8rT0szdIHU – Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) May 26, 2021

This Wednesday, “Niño Maravilla” had the great help of his compatriot Daniel Martínez, who collaborated – and motivated – at all times to reduce the burden of the end of the stage and avoided greater evils.

The encouragement of 🇨🇴 Dan Martinez (ING) to 🇨🇴 Egan Bernal (ING) in difficulty. (📸: Getty Images) #Giro pic.twitter.com/S39NJ3Nx2h – Hazan 🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@ MimisOwn1) May 26, 2021

“Legend has it that you always have a bad day on a Grand Tour. I hope this was mine. Thanks to Dani Martínez for being my guardian angel today. Four days to go. More focused and motivated than everEgan Arley Bernal wrote at the end of the stage. The fighting continues. Bernal verified that he has a team that supports him and surely that will leave him calmer. Four stages from glory.