Egan Bernal endured in the pressure and remains leader of the general of the Giro d’Italia

Egan bernal, Colombian cyclist from Ineos and leader of the Italy spin, declared that the stage disputed this Thursday between Siena and Bagno di Romagna was “difficult” due to the layout of the route, although he admitted feeling “happy” because he finished it well.

The stage, with 212 kilometers and four mountain passes, two of the second category and another two of the third, was won by the Italian Andrea Vendrame. The peloton, in which Bernal was going, arrived after ten minutes at the finish line.

“It felt like a mountain stage. There was a lot of elevation and I think it was a really difficult day for everyone, although we are happy because we finished well ”, said Bernal, who analyzed the stage in which Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali shook the race“ uphill ”.

“We closed the gap because the bike was very close to them, so we closed it very quickly. Nibali attacked again on the downhill but we didn’t want to risk following him so I think we did well, ”he said.

“There was a lot of elevation today and I think it was a really hard day for everyone” – @Eganbernal 🗣️ A good one ticked off at the #Giro. Get Egan’s reaction, plus a wrap-up from # 67RdS in our report.https: //t.co/q1m5h2esEG pic.twitter.com/pHteJJXrMt – INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 20, 2021

The thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia will link Ravenna and Verona with a route of 198 completely flat kilometers.

“I think we need a flat stage for sure. Sometimes these types of stages are more difficult, so we must be focused. This is a great round. For the guys in the general classification, this is not an easy day. We have to go full throttle every day and be really focused, “he concluded.

Triumph for Andrea Vendrame in Et12 of the #GIROxESPN from the escape. He beat Hamilton in the hand-to-hand definition. In the fight for the CG, Nibali attacked on the descent and won 7s. The Young Wonder Egan Bernal continues one more day as a leader with the same differences in Top10. pic.twitter.com/ympYI0UuYo – Mario Sabato (@mario_sabato) May 20, 2021

