Efraín Aguilar was encouraged to comment on the return of Esto es guerra to television during the quarantine, which generated a wave of criticism on social networks.

The renowned television producer made it clear that he is not at all bothered by the broadcast of the reality show América TV and stressed that the viewer has complete freedom to choose what content to watch.

Rafael Cardozo and colleagues

“The contest programs have existed and will always exist, it is normal. In addition, we are going to our Constitution, there is no censorship, there is freedom of opinion and if you or the lady do not like it, grab your device and change the channel, “said the popular‘ Betito ’.

Likewise, Efraín Aguilar highlighted the changes that the production of Esto es guerra has made so that the program led by Gian Piero Díaz and Jazmín Pinedo complies with all the provisions that the Government of Peru has given to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus.

“They are doing it in compliance with the rules that the government has imposed. This means that the creative activity of the producers is trying to solve their problems, in order to have an income and meet all those who work around a program. That is to be congratulated, “said the remembered producer of Al fondo hay lugar.

This is war

As it is remembered, Esto es guerra returned to Peruvian television last Monday, May 25, despite the fact that many attacked the reality by assuring that it should not be broadcast in the midst of the harsh crisis that Peru is facing due to the coronavirus.

Juliana Oxenford on This is War: “You Decide What to Watch” Juliana Oxenford showed that she is not concerned with competing with This is War by stating that all viewers have the right to choose which program they prefer.

“I thank those who see us and choose our informative proposal. It is you who decide what to see and there is nothing more democratic than the use of the remote control. About journalism, I think and always will. About the rest, I can only say if I like something or not from my humble position as a viewer, “said the journalist through Instagram.

The journalist spoke about the reality show after insistence from her followers.

Adolfo Bolívar on EEG rating: “If people disgust it, where do 18 points come from?” Adolfo Bolívar questioned that Esto es guerra obtained 18.9 rating points on his return to television, despite strong criticism of the reality show.

“I don’t see this program, I see it on social networks, but it has made 18 rating points. If so many people hate it, it disgusts you, where does that preference come from? Can someone explain to me? People have vomited on social networks, ”said the radio announcer.

