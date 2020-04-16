Football fans and eFootball PES 2020 players were surely looking forward to the free DLC with official EURO 2020 content coming in late April. As you know, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the sports event was postponed until the summer of the following year, such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which made many question whether the DLC would be released this year. Well, unfortunately today Konami confirmed what was feared and announced that the DLC will not arrive on the planned date.

Through Twitter, the official Latin American eFootball PES 2020 account announced that the UEFA EURO 2020 DLC was delayed indefinitely as a result of the postponement of the competition that would take place this summer and the contingency due to the coronavirus.

In case you missed it: Here you can check everything that the DLC of the EURO 2020 would include.

There will be no physical launch of eFootball PES 2020 with cover of EURO 2020

According to the statement, the DLC (which would include thematic content, such as the Uniforia commemorative balloon) would be delayed because in Japan (the developer’s headquarters) they are facing a state of emergency that prevents them from launching the DLC on the expected date ( April 30th). As a result, Konami canceled the physical version of eFootball PES 2020 that would have the cover inspired by UEFA EURO 2020.

However, it should be noted that the DLC has not been canceled, it is expected that it will arrive later on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and that, although players will not be able to buy the commemorative edition, the DLC will be available for all holders of a basic copy of the title.

The eSports tournament still stands, but will have some changes

As you may recall, with the announcement of the EURO 2020 DLC it was revealed that Konami would prepare an eSports event to be held alongside the sports competition. Well, this collaborative event between Konami and UEFA was not canceled and its final is planned to take place on May 23-24.

Finalists were planned to compete for first place in the final EURO 2020 match at Wembley Stadium in London, but after the cancellation of the sports series, unfortunately, the competition in eFootball PES 2020 will take place. virtually.

When will the EURO 2020 DLC arrive?

As you can see, neither Konami nor UEFA confirmed a new launch date, but it is very likely that it will be postponed until UEFA 2020 takes place the following year, 2021. We say this because, although the content may be ready before this sports competition, the launch would be untimely. We will keep you informed.

Notice about the UEFA EURO 2020 ™ DLC 👇# eFootballPES2020 pic.twitter.com/MVRWBh7gkY – eFootball PES Latam (from 🏠) (@PESlatam) April 16, 2020

What do you think of the change in the DLC of the EURO 2020? Did you see this announcement coming? Tell us in the comments.

eFootball PES 2020 debuted on September 10, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.