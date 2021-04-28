Effortless mattress cleaning is possible thanks to the new Lidl | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Say goodbye forever to mites and dirt in your bed: thanks to the new Lidl appliance you can clean your mattress thoroughly and leave it as new without effort.

The bed is the favorite place of many people. It is the temple of rest, and we spend a good part of our time there. However, science has already shown that it is much dirtier than we think, so it is important not to neglect its hygiene.

We know that it is important to change your sheets frequently (at least once a week), as not doing so can lead to problems such as allergic reactions or acne. But this is not enough: the mattress accumulates mites, bacteria, fungi, dead skin and other debris, so it is advisable to clean it at least twice a year.

To carry out this task efficiently you have at your disposal some tricks, although To clean the mattress thoroughly, it is best to use an anti-mite vacuum cleaner like the one Lidl has just put on sale at a price of 39.99 euros.

You are not going to put the mattress in the washing machine, but you should not neglect its hygiene. How and how often should you clean this important element for your rest?

The new Lidl appliance is an anti-mite vacuum cleaner capable of removing not only dust and mites, but also it also kills bacteria and other germs.

This is possible because the appliance has three functions. On the one hand, it is a vacuum cleaner equipped with three washable HEPA filters, allowing you to trap dust and remove it from the mattress. Second, it has a rolling and striking function to release the dirt that is inside. Finally, it also offers Built-in UV disinfectant lamp, capable of sterilizing surfaces and killing microbes without using chemicals.

The result is a deep cleaning of the mattress, and it can also be used on sofas, chairs and other upholstered surfaces. The powder is stored in a removable container, so it does not need a bag and is easy to clean. The power cord is four long so you can move it freely.

