Effects of covid on the market have practically disappeared in their entirety

Madrid, Jun 29 (EFECOM) .- The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, assured this Tuesday that the effects caused by the pandemic in financial markets, which were very intense in the first and second quarter of 2020, they have already disappeared almost entirely.

Thus, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, has already reached prepandemic levels, and the equity of national investment funds also recovered in April 2021. “In general, we can say that market conditions have practically recovered the normality, “Buenaventura said.

The president of the CNMV has appeared in the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Congress of Deputies, in which he has reported on the situation of the financial markets and the Annual Report on the development of the regulator’s activity.

In this sense, he explained that the CNMV closed the year with 435 staff members, a figure that “continues to be insufficient for the functions of the Commission”, for which he has reiterated the request to provide the institution with the necessary flexibility to incorporate and retain staff.

In his appearance, Buenaventura also warned that one of the many challenges facing the Spanish market is, “without a doubt, the risk of underestimating its own importance”.

In this regard, he explained that Europe “suffers from rickets in its stock markets”, with a bank debt that weighs 30% in the balance of European companies, compared to 8% of the United States, or a volume of funds in institutional investment that reaches 70% of GDP in Europe, compared to 281% of GDP in the US.

“This has been a chronic problem in our society, but in the current circumstances it is on the way to becoming an acute problem,” Buenaventura warned, who has assured that companies have few own resources, a lot of bank debt and large investment needs. and the European funds that are yet to come are a historic milestone, but they will only cover a minority part of what the economy requires.

Read more

In this regard, he has ensured that private investment will be essential in the transformation of the economy, and according to his estimates, Spanish companies will have to raise up to an additional 10 billion euros in the capital markets every year for the next decade.

“And that is where the stock markets appear as an absolutely essential element. It is not an exaggeration to say that, without greater activity and strength of the stock market, which allows increasing the equity of our companies, the medium-term prospects of our economy is in question, “he said.

Buenaventura also highlighted that IPOs have started to recover, great news, but warned that imaginative solutions must be sought to facilitate the incorporation of Spanish companies into the market, and for this, for the stock market to develop and offer the required investment volumes, it is essential to attract international capital.

“We need to show openness to foreign investors, because our companies are going to need them, in aggregate terms, to be able to reinvent themselves, become sustainable and transform as the new times require,” he concluded.

(c) . Agency