Effects of black holes reaching beyond their own galaxies

At the heart of every galaxy massive enough there is a black hole whose gravitational field, although very intense, affects a small region around the galactic center, although its effects can also go further.

When satellite galaxies exist, their evolution is conditioned by their interaction with the surrounding environment that surrounds the central galaxy, which in turn can be affected by gas and energy expelled by its central supermassive black hole. However, the nature of this coupling between black holes and galaxies is highly disputed and observational evidence is scarce.

Satellite galaxies form more or fewer stars depending on their orientation with respect to the galaxy at the center, which, in turn, is affected by gas and energy expelled by their central supermassive black hole.

To shed light on this relationship, an international study led by Ignacio Martin Navarro, a scientist at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), has analyzed whether the matter and energy radiated by black holes is capable of altering the evolution, not only of the host galaxy, but also of satellites located further away.

The team used mapping Sloan Digital Sky Survey to analyze the properties of galaxies in thousands of groups and clusters; and the results of the study, begun during Martín’s stay at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, have now been published in the journal Nature.

“Surprisingly we have found that satellite galaxies form more or fewer stars depending on their orientation with respect to the central galaxy,” he explains. Annalisa Pillepich, researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA, Germany) and co-author of the work.

Quenched galaxies on the minor axis of the central galaxy

The team has found that the ‘duller’ satellite galaxies are relatively less frequent along the minor axis of their central galaxies. This observation could seem contradictory, since the activity of black holes is expected to eject mass and energy preferentially in that direction.

The study uses both observational data and a cosmological simulation of the universe to analyze the interaction between black holes and host galaxies.

However, the study shows that anisotropic signal (with different physical properties depending on the direction in which it is measured) observed is precisely due to the nature of the feedback from black holes in the massive halos of the environment, in such a way that the outflows driven by active galactic nuclei clean the surrounding environment, thus reducing star formation in satellite galaxies.

To try to explain this geometric effect on the properties of satellite galaxies, scientists turned to a cosmological simulation of the universe called Illustris-TNG which in its code implements a particular treatment for the interaction between black holes and host galaxies.

Union of simulations and observations

“As in the observations, the Illustris-TNG simulation shows a clear modulation in the star formation rate of satellite galaxies depending on their position relative to the central one,” says Pillepich.

The data therefore support the idea that black holes play an important role in regulating the evolution of galaxies, a fundamental pillar in current knowledge of the universe.

The results suggest that there is a particular type of coupling between galaxies and black holes, through which they are capable of expelling material at great distances from the galactic centers, altering the evolution of nearby galaxies.

However, this hypothesis is continually questioned given the difficulty to, in practice, measure the possible effect of black holes in real galaxies, beyond theoretical considerations.

The results of the study also suggest that there is a particular type of coupling between galaxies and black holes, by means of which they are capable of expelling material at great distances from the galactic centers, even altering the evolution of other nearby galaxies.

“Beyond observing the effect of black holes on the evolution of galaxies, our analysis opens a door to understand the details of this interaction,” says Martín.

“This work has been possible with the collaboration between two communities, the observational and the theoretical, which, in the field of extragalactic astrophysics, are finding in cosmological simulations a very useful tool to understand how the universe behaves”, concludes the scientist .

Reference:

Ignacio Martín Navarro, Annalisa Pillepich, et al. “Anisotropic satellite quenching modulated by black hole activity”. Nature, 2021

Rights: Creative Commons.