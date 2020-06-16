Finding an effective vaccine against COVID-19 has become a priority in the health sector, a phenomenon that has immediate impacts on the financial sector.

The best example is what happened this Tuesday after the University of Oxford announced a drug for coronavirus whose effectiveness has been proven, a report that followed the presentation of a vaccine – signed by a Chinese company – with a level of exit of the 90 percent in human tests.

The facts

In a timely manner, the renowned educational institution in the United Kingdom published a study whose conclusions indicate that the medicine known as Dexamethasone, which is inexpensive and easily accessible, can help severe patients with Covid-19.

Low-dose steroid treatment reduces the risk of death in a third of COVID-19 patients who are hooked up to a ventilator, the researchers say.

In the same way, for those patients who pass the disease with the help of oxygen (without depending on a ventilator), the mentioned drug reduces deaths in a fifth art.

Its effectiveness is especially important. In fact, according to estimates published by the University of Oxford, if this medicine had been available since the beginning of the pandemic, they could have been saved until 5,000 lives in the UK alone.

In addition to its effectiveness, its low cost would make it accessible to almost everyone with close to 19 out of 20 patients Getting infected with coronaviruses would improve without having to be hospitalized.

Occasionally, the findings indicate that Dexamethasone reduced the risk of death in patients connected to a ventilator by 40 to 28 percent, while in the case of patients who required oxygen, the treatment reduced the fatal risk of 25 to 20 percent.

« This is the only drug to date that has been shown to reduce mortality and reduce it significantly. It is a breakthrough, ”said study lead investigator Peter Horby.

A vaccine with high effectiveness rates

Along these same lines, the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, released a press release related to its CoronaVac vaccine, which developed from the SARS-CoV-2 already dead, has managed to provoke in just 14 days the production of antibodies in more than 90 percent of people.

This speaks of a good effectiveness rate that, in addition, is accompanied by mine side effects such as mild pain in the place where the injection is implemented, as well as fatigue and mild fevers.

The Chinese company has detailed that in the study 743 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 59 years, who were randomly divided between those who received the vaccine and others who received a placebo, without knowing which group they belonged to. Based on this, the efficiency of the vaccine was determined.

According to Sinovac, these findings « will be shared with the world in the form of academic articles as soon as possible », in order that this vaccine be used as « a global public product » in the fight against COVID-19.

Markets react

Given this news, the main markets around the world reported gains. The Dow Jones reported an advance (up to 1:30 pm Mexico time) of 2.40 percent.

Along the same lines, Standard & Poor’s remained with an advance of 2.05 percent, while in the country, the peso was trading at 22.1910 per dollar, with an advance of 0.10 percent compared to 22.2139 units of the reference price. . corresponding to the close of trading yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Price and Quotation Index (CPI) of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), made up of the shares of the 35 companies with the highest liquidity in the market in Mexico, rose 1.44 percent to reach the 37 thousand 956.47 units.

