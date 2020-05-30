Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. twenty-one

Tax revenues from the federal government, that is, those directly related to economic activity, suffered a 7.6 percent fall last April compared to the same month of 2019, in one of the first consequences of the crisis that the country is going through.

In particular, the collection of income tax (ISR), which reflects the activity of companies and employment, plummeted 26 percent annually, adding 154 thousand 41 million pesos, reported yesterday by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

In both cases, these are variations in real terms, that is, discounting the effect of inflation.

In the Public Finance Report for the fourth month of the year, the agency, in charge of Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez, indicated that the income of the public sector – which includes oil and non-oil – was 406 thousand 331.6 million pesos in April , which represented a decrease of 19 percent in real terms compared to the same month last year.

This is explained as part of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, since in April a decrease in population mobility was reported due to confinement measures to prevent the spread of the new virus.

Oil revenues in that month were 22 thousand 588 million pesos, 73.8 percent less in real terms than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, non-oil revenues totaled 383 thousand 743.6 million pesos in April, an amount that, compared to the same month of 2019, was 7.6 percent lower.

In particular, tax revenues, which are those related to the collection of income and consumption taxes, among others, were 273 thousand 88 million pesos, 15.3 percent less in real terms than in the fourth month of the previous year , adds the SHCP report.

Due to the impact of the crisis, the raising of the ISR stood out, which in the fourth month of the year represented revenues of 154 thousand 41 million pesos, a 26.2 percent drop compared to April 2019.

In the case of the value added tax (VAT), related to consumption, the collection was 73 thousand 902 million pesos, an annual increase of 8.3 percent in real terms.

The collection for the special tax on production and services (IEPS) applied to products other than fuels, such as soft drinks and foods high in sugars, fell 10.5 percent, raising 10 million 201.6 thousand pesos in the fourth month .

Import taxes fell 19.1 percentage points compared to April last year, since they were located at 4 thousand 287 million pesos.

As a whole, for the January-April period, total income grew 1.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, since an increase of one trillion 869.2 million pesos was observed.

The document reports that public sector spending amounted to one trillion 957 million 441.9 thousand pesos, an amount that translated into an increase of 7 percent compared to the figure reported in the first four months of last year.

The spending of the Secretaries of Economy, Communications and Transport and Health was higher in 78.7, 57.2 and 11.8 percent real.

The financial cost, that is, the payment of interest, fees, commissions and other expenses that result from the current balance of the public debt, includes the commissions and interests of the federal government, Petróleos Mexicanos and the Federal Electricity Commission, was 199 million 793.3 thousand pesos, which represents an increase of 6.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The net debt of the federal public sector –which includes the federal government, state companies and development banks– stood at 12 trillion 361.5 billion pesos at the end of the fourth month of the year.

The net internal debt of the federal public sector was 7 trillion 264.4 billion pesos, while the net external debt of the federal public sector stood at 209.0 billion dollars.

