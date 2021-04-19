Efetobor Apochi beat Deon Nicholson by TKO in WBA tie

Photo: Supplied

Efetobor Apochi left no doubts in his cruiserweight elimination bout for the World Boxing Association (WBA) and beat Deon Nicholson by TKO in the third round to demonstrate his superiority at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California.

The fight had high expectations as it faced two strong and undefeated opponents who intended to stay with the victory to get closer to the possibility of fighting for a world championship.

However, the Nigerian showed early on who was the best of the two and imposed his strength with strong combinations. In the second round he landed a right uppercut that sent Nicholson to the canvas and although he recovered, it seemed a matter of time before the fight was over.

Already in the third round, a straight right hit in the face of Nicholson, who could not recover this time and Apochi sealed a resounding victory in the Premier Boxing Champions evening.

The 33-year-old remains undefeated in 11 appearances, all won by knockouts, while he snatched the undefeated from Nicholson, who now has a record of 14 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.