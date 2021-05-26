Eero 6 Amazon, complete analysis of this WiFi mesh

Wireless network performance has improved considerably over time, and each standard is a step toward un home connected, but without wires. The product we are analyzing today combines the last two relevant disruptions in the sector: mesh networks and WiFi 6.

Not surprisingly, Internet access and connectivity at home has become an essential element for both work and leisure. We all have in our homes a few devices that demand a stable connection and that continuously interact with the network and with each other to provide us with a great user experience.

However, there are still many users who do not pay much attention to the device of dubious aesthetics and performance that Internet operators tend to “give away”, without realizing that the router is precisely one of the critical points of the performance and stability of our network.

Fortunately, devices like the Eero 6 that we analyzed allow us to allocate the “official” router to a mere fiber access solution and deploy a local network infrastructure to our liking, fast, secure and stable. The difference, in the vast majority of cases, is staggering.

Eero 6, technical characteristics 1.2 GHz quad-core processor, 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of internal storage 99.4 × 97 × 61.4 mm. WiFi 6, dual band 2: 2 (802: 11 ax) Bandwidth: up to 500 Mbps Security up to WP3 2 Ethernet ports, USB – C Integration with Alexa, compatible with Apple Homekit

A router that doesn’t look like a router

Although we technology analysts are very used to testing devices every so often, the most likely thing is that a user buys a router every 8 or 10 years, if he does not decide to stay with “the standard one”. Therefore, the neophyte will be pleasantly surprised to discover that the Eeero 6 kit is presented in a careful packaging and accompanied by a quick guide that invites us to install an application on our mobile to continue.

In the box we will find three units of identical size, very discreet design and powered via USB C. One of them acts as the main node and has two Ethernet ports (very useful in case we want to install a switch and forget almost completely our router. operator). It’s too bad they didn’t include an additional Ethernet port on the satellites, something we hope for future iterations of the product.

The Installation has been simplified to the extreme: We only have to connect the main node and locate the satellites where we consider: the Eero 6 system communicates via Bluetooth (so as not to depend on having the WiFi configured) and it is configured in less than five minutes. Those readers with a few years old will remember what it was like to install an alternative wireless network with repeaters just a few years ago.

The default parameters of the Eero 6 will be sufficient for a wide spectrum of users, who will be able to enjoy the new network in a very short time. For the rest, the app (available for iOS and Android) offers extensive configuration options in an environment that is light years away from the tedious and convoluted web interfaces that characterize many network devices. One caveat at this point: more advanced users or those who need very specific configurations may miss options such as discriminating a single band or setting manual priorities by application or protocol.

One of the most practical functions is the possibility of create user profiles and assign devices. For example, we can have a profile for our son, add his devices, and limit the use of the network to certain hours or days of the week, without the need for third-party software or touching any configuration.

The best thing is that once it is working you can control its status at all times from the mobile applications and forget about changing the WiFi network depending on where you are: Eero 6 generates a single mesh of connectivity that devices identify as a single network, avoiding the annoying “jumps” or cuts that occur when we change from our main WiFi to the one generated by an extender or a PLC system.

On the other hand, and coming from Amazon (which, in 2019, Eero bought), the integration with Alexa it’s flawless and lets you control many aspects of the network with just your voice. More spectacular than practical, the more “connected” our home makes more sense. In addition, compatibility with Apple’s Homekit system has recently been announced, which will arrive for free via update.

Fantastic performance. Superlative stability.



We have tested the Eeero 6 system on a floor of 110 square meters, locating the central node in the dining room, near the television and each of the satellites in a bedroom separated by about 8-9 meters of corridors and partitions.

As I usually comment in the analysis of this type of device, I think it makes little sense to carry out dozens of measurements taking into account that each scenario is unique, and that variables such as distance, construction materials, electromagnetic interference or the devices that we connect they can significantly influence the numbers we would get. Speaking of systems like this, it is necessary to emphasize that, unlike other repeaters, it does not deploy one or more 2.4 or 5 GHz networks, but rather makes a single network and band is selected depending on the device. In an ecosystem with modern hardware this is an advantage, but we may have a problem with devices that only work on 2.4 GHz or that only support very old WiFi standards. It is not usual, but it is a possibility.

Thus, I prefer to comment on my personal experience so that you can get an idea based on your circumstances. Of the 300 Mbits of fiber that reach me through O2, I obtain all of it in the dining room (about 25 square meters) and between 250 and 100 Mbits depending on the place in the house where we carry out the test. Beyond speed, more than enough for my personal use, the stability of the connection stands out at all times, far superior to the solution based on PLC that I had until now and which gave similar numbers. A priori, and in ideal conditions, this system based on WiFi 6 can offer up to 500 Mbit / s.

In my experience, the kit with central node and satellite can be enough for a standard-size flat, while we should go to three (or even more) if our home is individual or there is a great distance between the node and the furthest points. connectivity. In any case, no two tests are the same and you will not be able to verify the exact performance until you test it in your real use scenario (for this reason, I recommend purchasing them in stores where we have no problems in case you have to return them).

Conclusions

The kit we have tested is sold for 299 euros and includes the router plus two extenders. It is recommended for rooms up to 460 m2 but, as you can see, it should be borne in mind that a flat or a house is full of obstacles that degrade the theoretical WiFi performance.

In any case, for a normal-size floor, a router kit plus an extender that we can buy for 239 (somewhat less in specific offers), numbers that are consistent with the performance and quality it offers.

Is it worth the investment? As always, it depends on the circumstances of each one. If your use is limited to a gaming equipment connected by Ethernet or you hardly use WiFi, it is evident that it is not a product for you, but if it is about taking a leap in home connectivity and providing quality WiFi anywhere in the world. home and for any device there is few options more comfortable and practical than a network with mesh technology. From my point of view, one of the best options on the market with the added value of a quality software that, in addition, receives continuous updates and improvements.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

One of the easiest ways to deploy a state-of-the-art wireless network in your home, make the most of your connection and provide an excellent user experience on any device.

