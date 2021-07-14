EDYE exceeds 1 million paying subscribers in the United States and Latin America

BROOKLYN, NY, July 13, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – HITN announced today that EDYE, its SVOD premium preschool service in Spanish, has passed the milestone of reaching more than 1 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America.

EDYE has a growing distribution through pay television operators Claro Video (regionally pan) and Megacable (Mexico), and is also available on the continent through Apple and Apple TV mobile devices, Google Play for Android and Android devices TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire.

Edye is an SVOD platform that delivers smart entertainment for children ages 2-6 and provides access to a carefully curated mix of content from the world’s leading preschool programming producers.

Since its launch in 2019, EDYE has filled a significant gap for high-quality content by providing a safe environment that provides preschool-aged children with opportunities to learn in a fun and unique way alongside their most beloved characters such as Heidi, Sarah and Pato. , Molang, Maya the Bee, Sid the Scientist Boy, Pocoyo, Polly Pocket and many, many more. In addition to video content, the service also includes games, activities, and books through its applications.

EDYE offers more than 2,500 episodes of more than 70 preschool series and has created an educational guide for parents for each of them, allowing those who care for children to get involved, break the passive watching experience, create meaningful family moments and accompany children on their journey of discovery.

“As a non-profit organization, with more than 40 years of experience in providing educational services to the Hispanic community, HITN was perfectly positioned to create EDYE and offer parents in the United States and Latin America a service in the that they can trust to provide their children with meaningful entertainment. We are very excited to learn that more than a million families can now enjoy it, “said Guillermo Sierra, Director of Television and Digital Services for HITN.

About EDYE:

EDYE is the first premium SVOD / OTT service in Spanish designed for preschool children and their parents. EDYE is committed to creating a safe space for children to experience high-quality content carefully selected and developed by distinguished psychologists, pediatricians, and educators. Kids and parents can find more than 70 preschool series from the world’s leading producers of animated content, bringing together more than 2,500 episodes along with interactive games, books, and parenting guides. EDYE is available in the United States on the App Store, Google Play, Apple TV, and ROKU. EDYE is available on Claro Video throughout Latin America and in Mexico on Megacable. For more information visit: https://edye.com/ Follow EDYE on Instagram, Facebook

About HITN:

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. Reaches more than 44 million households in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a cable subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

