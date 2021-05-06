Edwin Ríos joins the Los Angeles Dodgers disabled list

The boricua Edwin Rios was sent back to the injured list for the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the MLB.

The bad news for Los Angeles Dodgers don’t stop, now they had to send one of their infielder to the injured listof the MLBfor 10 days.

Now the Dodgers roster grew with the following names, David Price, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, Dustin May, Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios.

It should be noted that Ríos only contributed defensively, since he has been in a tremendous slump since the Dodgers they visited the Oakland Athletics, where he hit his last hit. Rios’ first major league hit was a home run against the Houston Astros.

