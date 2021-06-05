Edwin Luna’s wife appears in dental floss, transparent lingerie and everything to advertise her OnlyFans



Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fans of Kimberly flowers, known wife of Edwin moon, they are hallucinating. The model made a surprising announcement on Instagram, where she shared a video in which she has been seen wearing dental floss, transparent lingerie and everything to advertise her OnlyFans. Along with this production he left the following message: “Hello, I have a very exclusive surprise for you, if you want to know what it is about, I leave the link of my ONLY FANS profile, so that you can subscribe.

He also added: “People always talk baselessly … I let them keep talking.” He announced that the video shared on Instagram is not complete, to see everything they will have to enter his page: “See the complete video on Onlyfans.”

The reactions have been diverse, of that there is no doubt. However, there are many who are not entirely happy. Yanet García has been one of the first celebrities to react and it seems that his temperature has risen when he saw the video because he left a couple of flames burning as the only comment on Instagram: “🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Some of her fans say that with the body that Kimberly Flores has, it is logical that she makes this move towards OnlyFans. But others expose this type of queries and comments: “Some media have classified the service as a mechanism that facilitates virtual prostitution, someone else knows about this platform if it is true.” “(Laughs). Na neta you cannot dedicate yourself to something well where you do not show your body “,” Holy Christ the redeemer cross me, cross me, cross myself “,” So if you are always naked, what else can we see of you “.

