Edwin Luna appreciates the musical evolution – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

Sitting in his living room, Edwin Luna remembers that year 2010 in which he founded La Trakalosa de Monterrey, when the Mexican regional was a very jealous genre that did not open its doors to collaborations with other artists.

“We were all very conservative and we said ‘I don’t have to change my style,'” he told El Sol de México via Zoom.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

But today things have changed, the speed with which the industry moves thanks to streaming has led them to realize that to continue growing they need other colleagues, regardless of their style or how long they have been in business.

“It is the way to continue in force, and if to achieve it you must accept that another musical genre or another different proposal is coming, you have to do it,” he continues. “It turns out that the new generations do not come with that idea of ​​listening to a single style, they say ‘I don’t like it, I don’t listen to you’, and that’s it. That’s why you have to take a risk ”.

Joining the different social networks has also been part of this evolution, but it has been one of the aspects that has been most difficult for some artists to understand.

“Almost two years ago I started using Tik Tok, and I was one of the most attacked and criticized artists in the Mexican region because they wondered what a band interpreter was doing using kid platforms, and now everyone uses it because they realized that it projects us a lot. That’s where I’m going, we have to remove those blindfolds now.

This mentality has led him to collaborate with artists such as María León and the Peruvian Johana Rodríguez, with whom he recently released a song entitled Contigo that mixes the regional and the cumbia villera.

With a huge smile on his face, he narrates that thanks to that song he is reaping a group of fans in Argentina, where Johana lives, an achievement that when he began his career he saw very far away.

“I never imagined recording a song of that type, and to find out that I am in the first places in Argentina is very surprising. You realize that there are no limits, we are already moving towards a way to diversify and why not, to reach another country, something that was previously seen as impossible ”.

But not all that glitters is gold, and Edwin knows it perfectly. When you sit down to explore the new proposals that are on the internet, carefully analyze the profile of the artists, to share and, if necessary, directly support those who show a true passion for music.

Always faithful to knowing new formats, this Saturday March 20 at 6:00 p.m. he joins the Arremangado Festival, an online event where he will perform alongside artists such as Virlán García, Giovanny Ayala, Régulo Caro and Nuevo Element; in which there will also be a special tribute to Jenny Rivera.

“We are going to meet colleagues who have not been able to live together for a long time due to all this situation, but in this way we can do it, sharing this musical party,” he concluded.