In the video, they go off making risque caresses.

Monday, May 11, 2020, at 7:22 p.m.

The Entertainer of the Hoy program, Andrea Escalona, He was again criticized. This time, it was for the video that will premiere this week with the singer Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey.

In a brief preview that he shared on his networks, the driver can be seen in the middle of a sensual scene with the artist, who is husband of fitness model Kimberly Flores. That is why they pointed her out as “cute” and “slippery” for acting so provocatively with the interpreter, according to Tribuna.

In addition, her “haters” judged her for not having vocal aptitudes to dedicate to singing. They also assured that it was the product of the influences of his mother, Magda Rodríguez.

They even dared to ensure that This collaboration with Edwin was about an agreement with his mother so that Kimberly could offer her exercise routines on the show. However, “Andy” responded to one of the acid comments received arguing that the song had been recorded “3 years ago”.

This was said of the video between Edwin Luna and Andrea Escalona

sk8eat “What does Kimberly think of the video?”

jctr28 “There is the arrangement !!! That is why the Kim is on Today !!! Hahaha”.

melissalozanolopez “I thought that SNOOP DOGG would be the worst thing in music, seriously with all my affection and I don’t like you much, but you DON’T SING, we need more singers like Ángela Aguilar, Ana Bárbara, you really don’t sing, you’re learning to drive, you I admit it, but NOOOO you sing, seriously already with a Ninel Conde we have, please out of respect for your excellent offspring of SEÑORONAS, grandmother and grandmother drive better ”.

gladiator1805 “IT SHOULD BE CALLED” A FAVOR’S PAYMENT “AS YOUR MOM GAVE A SECTION IN HER PROGRAM TO EDWIN’S WIFE … BTW, WHO TOLD YOU YOU SING ?????

socorro.loya “Hahahahaha pair of nacos the two neither sing nor act ridiculous hahahahaha”.

However, his faithful fans came to his defense and they commented excitedly while waiting for the premiere of the video.

malora2001 “at last!!!! I am waiting for this topic with some fucking cravings that…. oh what a thrill ”.

diegoaraujolopez “It will be a great success, there is no doubt.”

yesyrodriguezmartiez “Andy, don’t listen to stupid comments, you are very authentic and you sing nice, make him want”.

