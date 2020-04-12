Tragedy in Ecuadorian soccer. Edwin Espinoza, a player from Guayaquil City, was murdered this Saturday at the door of his house in the Isla Trinitaria neighborhood, to the south of the city of Ecuador, as reported by EFE through the sports director of the country’s first division club.

The midfielder, a player with a projection in Ecuador, was shot several times in the door of his house that ended his life. “As we learned, he was mistaken for someone when he was at the door of his house today“, Explained the manager of Guayaquil City. Espinoza was part of the club’s second team, the reserve team, waiting to definitely earn a place in the first team.

Espinoza was «A correct young soccer player, very respectful and educated, with a great projection within Guayaquil City. I have known him since he was 12 when he came to the club, “added sports director Carlos Franco, after learning of the player’s death.

The championship of Ecuador soccer has been stopped since March 15 due to the emergence of the coronavirusFor this reason, the players were obliged to keep the confinement of their houses, as was also the case with Espinoza. The young man was training at his home in compliance with the quarantine, where his murder occurred.