Edwin Diaz assures that a referee gave a ball to Juan Soto

The pitcher Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets think I strike out Juan Soto, but that the referee did not call it as a strike in the middle of the game MLB.

Edwin Diaz and the Mets were defeated in the ninth inning in a game that was 0-0 in the ninth inning between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.

Juan Soto was the one who opened the entrance, a turn of 8 pitches where the last one was in the bottom corner and the referee decided to call it ball and Soto went to the initial. Then Ryan Zimmerman hit a single that took Soto to third; that’s when Yan Gomes hit the field with a single to the Mets.

Edwin Díaz after the game said that he thinks that pitch before Juan Soto It was a strike and the referee didn’t sing it as it should

Juan Soto walked away on his back and dropped the bat in a defiant manner before running to first base.

no words just juan soto. pic.twitter.com/slVthwhadv – maryam (@goatosoto) June 19, 2021

The call Edwin Diaz & Luis Rojas weren’t pleased about in the 9th inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/S9CQJBv4Rl – SNY (@SNYtv) June 19, 2021

Here his words and the video:

“I think the 3-2 pitch to Soto was a strike,” Edwin Díaz said. He certainly has a case: pic.twitter.com/YQLsU0J2NE – Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 19, 2021

There were multiple criticisms of Luis Rojas for calling Díaz with several days of work to throw the game if it was just a tie and they were visitors, to which the Dominican responded like this:

“Because of the way Diaz has been pitching, we wanted to bring him in to close them.”