Edwin Diaz assures that a referee gave a ball to Juan Soto

The pitcher Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets think I strike out Juan Soto, but that the referee did not call it as a strike in the middle of the game MLB.

Edwin Diaz and the Mets were defeated in the ninth inning in a game that was 0-0 in the ninth inning between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.

Juan Soto was the one who opened the entrance, a turn of 8 pitches where the last one was in the bottom corner and the referee decided to call it ball and Soto went to the initial. Then Ryan Zimmerman hit a single that took Soto to third; that’s when Yan Gomes hit the field with a single to the Mets.

Edwin Díaz after the game said that he thinks that pitch before Juan Soto It was a strike and the referee didn’t sing it as it should

Juan Soto walked away on his back and dropped the bat in a defiant manner before running to first base.

Here his words and the video:

There were multiple criticisms of Luis Rojas for calling Díaz with several days of work to throw the game if it was just a tie and they were visitors, to which the Dominican responded like this:

“Because of the way Diaz has been pitching, we wanted to bring him in to close them.”

