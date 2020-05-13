© Provided by Ten Minutes

The former Real Madrid footballer has defended himself in the program in which he participates as a collaborator after being arrested by the police.

Yesterday afternoon La Sexta announced that former Real Madrid footballer Edwin Congo had been arrested by the police on charges of drug trafficking. Upon being released after being questioned, the collaborator of El Chiringuito de Jugones has appeared on the program.

“I am innocent, I have done absolutely nothing to do with the sale or manufacture of cocaineHowever, he admitted to having a relationship with people who are in that world. “There is a logical indication because I am linked to a series of people who are involved there, but from there to the fact that I have changed my life or done something extraordinary …“He explained.

“I am very calm because I have not done anything, I do not traffic with cocaine, I do not have cocaine in my house, I am in very good health, I behave very well with people and with everyone I can and today has been one more day of teaching and learning”, He explained in his speech at ‘El Chiringuito’.

“The police have told me that I have to stay away from people who do me no good.” @congo_edwin, with @jpedrerol in @elchiringuitotv. #CongoEnDirecto pic.twitter.com/n0vcLLkpUJ – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 12, 2020

The police kept track of him

As he confessed, the police had long been after him: “They had been following me for a while. They know what kind of person I am, but they needed to listen to me and ask my opinion. The most logical thing is that you talk to them when this type of thing happens. They were very respectful to me. I was declaring an hour“

Although he has been released for now, the player will have to give a statement before the judge in an operation that is still open. “They tell me that I do have to do with cocaine trafficking. Is not my bussiness. Like every human being, you are looking for activities to seek life. One of those photos does business but with emeralds. He has all the papers in order about that. I have tried to generate a life of work through this friend, who is the one with the link. I have always tried to ask that everything be in writing, to do my best. He was a person who helped me“