Edwin Congo, detained by the police for his alleged connection to a cocaine trafficking network, joins the long list of Colombian soccer players who have had trouble with drug trafficking. Since the times of Pablo Escobar, who came to preside over the Atlético Nacional de Medellín with which he won a Libertadores, and the Rodríguez Orejuela brothers, owners of América de Cali, some soccer players in Colombia have been linked to traffic of drugs.

Jhon Viáfara

Jhon Viáfara, a former player for the Colombia national team and for the clubs Pasto, América de Cali, Once Caldas, Portsmouth, Real Sociedad, Southampton, Equidad, Junior, Pereira and Deportivo Cali was captured on March 20, 2019 by the authorities accused of crimes of drug trafficking. Since then, it is in pavilion 12 of the Bogotá La Picota Metropolitan Prison and Prison Complex, the same place where famous Colombian drug traffickers served their sentences in the past.

After his arrest for the purpose of extradition for drug trafficking, Viáfara partnered with a criminal organization to promote cocaine trafficking through the use of speedboats, semi-submersibles and other vessels that left the Colombian Pacific for Central America with final destination to the United States.

Diego León Osorio

Diego León Osorio played for the Colombian national team and for the Deportivo Independiente Medellín, Atlético Nacional and Santa Fe clubs. He was captured in October 2016 at the José María Córdova airport, when he was preparing to traveling to Spain with a kilo of cocaine. On February 18, 2019, a judge in Rionegro (Antioquia) sentenced him to five years of house arrest for drug trafficking.

Albeiro ‘El Palomo’ Usuriaga

Pal El Palomo ’attacked police officer Oscar Humberto Ibito Loaiza in December 1996, at a toll. Ibito Loaizo denounced him and Usuariaga was sentenced, in August 1998, to 18 months in prison. In addition, another investigation was opened against him for buying a stolen motorcycle in 1995.

In October 1996 the Disciplinary Court of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) suspended for cocaine use. At that time, Usuriaga was an Independiente de Avellaneda player.

Pal El Palomo ’was assassinated on February 11, 2004 in Cali. He was shot 13 times. Jefferson Valdez Marín, head of a gang of hitmen, ordered the crime because the striker was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Wilson Pérez

In October 1995 Wilson Pérez was captured by carry 171 grams cocaine. Authorities detained the lateral at the Ernesto Cortissoz airport in Barranquilla. In December 1997, the Superior Court of Barranquilla sentenced him to four years and two months in prison.

Jhon Jiménez Guzmán

He played in América de Cali and Envigado and was champion of the South American sub-20 with Colombia. In October 2018 United States justice sentenced him to six years and six months in prison and three years of freedom under surveillance for having laundered a million dollars for drug trafficking. Authorities captured Jiménez Guzmán in 2017. They later extradited him to the United States.

Freddy Rincon

Freddt Rincón has already overcome his problems with justice and is currently Jorge Luis Pinto’s assistant in Millonarios. He was accused of money laundering and there was even an Interpol arrest warrant against him. In May 2007, the Brazilian authorities detained him, requested by the Panamanian justice..

In August 2016, the Ninth Criminal Circuit Court of Panama acquitted him, at the same time that he convicted the Colombian Pablo Rayo Montaño for commanding a network of drug traffickers.

René Higuita

Higuita is also already free of trouble with justice. However, in 1993 he was seven months in prison for, allegedly, having served as an intermediary for the release of the daughter of Luis Carlos Molina, then appointed partner of Pablo Escobar. The drug trafficker was responsible for the kidnapping. He was accused of receive 50,000 dollars in exchange for managing with Pablo Escobar the release of the girl.