The Colombian Edwin Cardona, actually in Xolos from Mexico, said “The dream of returning to Boca is intact” and that her return the xeneize club in the last pass market “98 percent was settled, but personal issues happened and we did not reach an agreement.”

Cardona, in statements to the sports newspaper As, explained that “Something unexpected happened with my son and that stopped the hiring a bit. But afterwards personal issues happened for which we did not reach an agreement but the dream of coming back remains intact ”.

“I am very calm. With the desire and desire to return to Boca, many things are missed “added the former member of the national team.

At the beginning of the year Cardona spoke with Juan Román Riquelme for the matter of his return, which was almost a fact, but a home accident in one of his hands, which the player wanted to hide, caused the pass to fall and the relationship with the Boca leadership was not in a good way.

The offensive midfielder, 27, played in Boca between June 2017 and December 2018, lapse in which he obtained a title and scored 11 goals in 46 games. His contract with Xolos de Tijuana expires at the end of the year and he will keep the pass in his possession.

Boca turns 115 and its fans celebrate in a unique way for the quarantine

Millions of Boca Juniors fans in Argentina and the world will display the xeneize flag from their homes this Friday as a celebration of the 115th. club anniversary, that will take place amid the mandatory social isolation arranged to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The unique initiative, promoted from the official channels of the club, proposes to the fans to hang the Boquense banner on the balcony or window of each home to celebrate the birthday.

During the day, the technical director Miguel Ángel Russo will give a message to all the Xeneize people and answer questions asked by the fans through social networks. At 19.05, coinciding with the moment of foundation, each boquense will sing the happy birthday in the privacy of their home and the videos sent will be published on official channels with the hashtag #QuedateEnCasa.

In this sense, Tevez asked fans to celebrate the anniversary “from home.” “Hang Boca’s shirt on your window or balcony,” asked the idol. and Boca Juniors captain in an institutional video that the club broadcast through its official accounts on the networks. “I stay home,” he emphasized, stressing the importance of complying with the “quarantine” to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Boca Juniors was founded by a group of five young people (Esteban Baglieto, Santiago Sana, Alfredo Scarpatti and brothers Juan Antonio and Teodoro Farenga) on a bench in Plaza Solís in the La Boca neighborhood. The club, which is currently chaired by Jorge Ameal and which has Mario Pergolini as first vice president and the idol Juan Román Riquelme as second vice president, with more than 210 thousand active and adherent members, has 69 stars among official tournaments, local cups and international cups, which makes it the most awarded in Argentina.

With information from Télam.