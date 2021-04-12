Edwin Aguilar, the Salvadoran artist who drew “The Simpsons” for more than two decades, has died

Edwin aguilar, who was one of the cartoonists of the American series “The Simpsons” for more than two decades, passed away last Saturday April 10 due to a cerebral thrombosis, this was reported by his relatives.

Originally from Intipucá, San Miguel, from El Salvador, he became assistant director of the animated series. Edwin migrated to the United States from a young age, settled in the city of Los Angeles, California where he had the opportunity to study illustration in the Art Center of Designfrom Pasadena, California. Later he studied animation at the Bridges Visual Institute in Santa Monica.

At the end of his studies, he was part of the illustrators of the Simpsons family series and worked together with the cartoonist Charles Martin “Chuck” Jones. He never denied his country of origin and was proud of his Latin American roots.

Some US and international media commented that Aguilar was the first Latino to work on animated series Like the Looney toons, short films of Bugs Bunny among others.

