Edwards and Muhammad, “no decision” by an eye sting

Leon Edwards put his hands to his head, Belal Muhammad cried in pain and impotence and while controversy was generated in social networks. Edwards went into distance, tried to combine a punch with a kick He ended up sticking a finger in Muhammad’s eye. The one from Chicago was writhing on the floor in pain. There was blood in his eye and the doctor stopped the fight. The referee, who had warned Leon for a similar action decided that the fight was “no decision”. Therefore, the fight remains in limbo and the event closes with a bad taste in the mouth. It was not premeditated, but the disqualification of the perpetrator of the picket was present. It did not happen.

“I’m really sorry. I went for the punch and the kick at the same time and this happened. I don’t know what I’m going to do now. I’ll focus on what comes next. It has been a very hard year and a half, with many ups and downs and coming back like this …“Edwards pointed out resigned after the fight. Muhamamd appeared in Las Vegas with nothing to lose. He accepted the fight with three weeks, he had fought a month before … and now we will have to hope that the injury is not serious. For his part For Edwards it is an important setback. He had not fought since July 2019, in between he had had four cancellations (three with Chimaev) and if he won he could think about the title. Now he has to react to a new dose of bad luck.

It is because Edwards in the first round looked good. He controlled the distance and put Muhammad in serious trouble. First with a kick to the head and then with a one-two. Belal tried to lead him against the cage, but it came out well and he dominated. “I didn’t notice any rust,” Edwards admitted. He looked better, but one mistake cost him the fight. You have to wait again.