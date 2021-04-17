Edward Snowden is auctioning off an NFT!

Edward Snowden, activist, defender of freedom of expression and privacy, sells a non-fungible token (NFT) on the Foundation platform called “Stay Free”.

“Stay Free” is a picture of the historic court decision in which the mass surveillance of the National Security Agency violated the law. Features the iconic portrait of Snowden taken by famous photographer Plato.

Specifically, it portrays the NSA whistleblower and the exiled American with his hand on his chin.

In fact, if you take a closer look, you will find that the image has been formed from the pages of a decision by a United States court of appeals. Which ruled that the mass surveillance program that Snowden exposed had violated United States law.

Edward Snowden immerses himself in the NFTs

As a fun fact, there is only one edition of “Stay Free”, which means that the winner of the auction, @PleasrDAO, has the only copy of the work.

“Without a doubt, we have a winner, Internet friends. I want to extend a very special thank you to all who followed this.

We have a winner, internet friends. I want to extend a very special thanks to everyone who followed this over the last 24 hours, and the deepest gratitude from EVERYONE at our @FreedomofPress to those who bid on our charity event. You help us make a better world. Stay free! https://t.co/A5SJDs5Sjp – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 16, 2021

Where does the auction proceeds go?

According to Edward Snowden, the proceeds will go to the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2012 that tracks press freedom.

I’ve donated a unique #NFT to charity to support the defense of journalists and whistleblowers. If you’re interested in portraits crafted from historic legal opinions — or just want to support the cause — it goes to auction today at 3pm ET. Here is the link: https://t.co/qhFjtgMP5W https://t.co/LHRi6DWZNO – Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 15, 2021

In this regard, Trevor Timm, CEO of the Freedom of the Press Foundation described how the proceeds would be used:

“We are excited to use the proceeds from this auction to help further our work to develop and improve the technology that protects journalists and their sources.”

Let’s get to know Edward Snowden a little

Snowden was born in the United States on June 21, 1983. Former analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA). He is currently being pursued by the US justice system for revealing spy programs of national and global reach. Since then, he has lived in asylum in Russia, the country where he applied for citizenship last year.

Likewise, Snowden has supported cryptocurrencies. And he has referred to them as the next stage of money and has mentioned privacy coins several times.

However, he believes that the development of Bitcoin has not addressed the issue of scaling and privacy.

Finally, Edward Snowden joins the list of people and institutions that have launched an NFT. Will more NFT arrive? Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I leave with this phrase from Thomas Edison: «The greatest weakness of a person is to surrender. The surest way to get lucky is to try one more time.

