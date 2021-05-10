Edurne shows the video of De Gea with her daughter Yanay that makes her melt: “I die of love”

Just over two months ago, the singer Edurne and her partner, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, consolidated their relationship as a couple of more than 10 years with him birth of their first daughter together, which they called Yanay.

Since then, both have turned to the little one and have not hesitated to share little moments of paternal tenderness on social networks, making public the first weeks of Yanay’s life.

Edurne has shown herself as an excited mother by posting on her Instagram stories a video featuring David De Gea lying on a sofa with the girl on his chest. On the video he wrote the phrase: “I die of love.” In the background, the song that the interpreter has composed for the baby and to which he has titled with the name of the girl.

Edurne has already shared some moments of the goalkeeper with her daughter on her personal account. A week after the birth he would upload a photo of him with Yanay and, on the occasion of Father’s Day, tell him that it is “the best” as a father and “wonderful”.

She did not deprive herself of showing some intimate moments with the little girl and even ended up show Yanay’s face (something that had not done before) in an image she shared for Mother’s Day.

It is undoubtedly being a beautiful stage for the couple who have definitively consolidated their relationship with the birth of the baby, who is sure to have a very promising future.