Edurne reveals the reasons why she is “disconnected”

Used to posting fairly regularly on social media, the singer Edurne has confessed in a recent Instagram post that reasons for which it is no longer so active in networks.

As she has recounted, her recent motherhood has taken up a large part of her time. “I know I’m a little disconnected … but my little Yanay has all my time at her disposal“, the artist has been sincere this Friday.

In addition to being focused on her daughter Yanay, Edurne finds herself working on new projects That for now he keeps a secret, as he has hinted in the same Instagram publication.

The singer, who had not published any image on the social network for more than a week, has reassured her followers by saying that “soon we will return to the top and I’ll tell you things“, has assured.

In a previous post this week, the artist thanked his followers for the millions of visits and listens accumulated on YouTube and Spotify from your theme Maybe, “one of the most special songs of my career”, has recognized.

“While we prepare the new that is to come (things are coming), I want to thank you for those two million views of Maybe on YouTube and almost 2.5 on Spotify, “said Edurne.

The singer has concluded her message by admitting that is “in a cloud with everything that has happened to me in this new musical stage “.