Edurne celebrates Mother’s Day by showing her daughter Yanay for the first time

Singer Edurne goes through one of the sweetest moments of his life since the arrival of his first daughter, Yanay. This Sunday, Mother’s Day, the artist wanted to celebrate this special event by sharing with her Instagram followers an image in which, for the first time, you can see Yanay’s face.

The little girl, about to turn two months old, appears sitting on her mother’s lap and looking at the camera with huge blue eyes.

“My little Yanay, it has been almost 2 months since you came into my life to revolutionize it! Thank you for making me so happy, thank you for making me mommy, my baby“, said Edurne. The singer has recorded through several hashtags the importance of this date:” My first Mother’s Day “and” very, very happy. ”

The reactions They did not wait for the emotional snapshot, and friends and acquaintances of the singer have congratulated the recent mother. The host of Got Talent, Jesus Vazquez, in which Edurne participates as a jury, has reacted with several emoticons of a face with hearts in the eyes, to which Edurne has responded with other smileys of hearts.

“How big! Beautiful like mom and dad“, has expressed, for his part, the singer Blas Cantó, which this year represents Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Also Naomi Galera, producer and casting director for Gestmusic (Operación Triunfo), has written “what a beauty” when referring to little Yanay.

The actress Paula Echevarría, who has also been a mother recently, congratulated Edurne on Mother’s Day with a “congratulations, pretty,” to which the singer replied: “Equally, pretty.”