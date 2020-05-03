Introduced a few years ago, Telegram surveys allow you to do the same as those you pose on other networks such as Twitter or Instagram. And conscious of always giving the public something new, Telegram revised its surveys adding the Questionnaires last January, with which to give users something to have fun with. And in fact, according to the creator of Telegram “during recent weeks we have witnessed un increase in educational tests and more serious questionnaires created with @QuizBot ”.

Earn money with Telegram quizzes

Today, Pavel Durov and his team have taken advantage of the Telegram update released this Friday to improve the questionnaires with educational characteristics: Now you can add explanations that will appear as users answer the quiz questions, to help them learn from their mistakes or to give them more context.

According to Durov, “the explanations make the Telegram questionnaires perfect not only for evaluating knowledge, but also for disseminating it.” And so he has decided offer a financial reward to some.

When you create a bot with @QuizBot, you can set a timer for questions. Timers add a competitive element to Telegram questionnaires, which are often used to exam preparation in group student chats. With the new countdown animation, everyone can see how much time they have left.

An example of a Telegram educational questionnaire

Learn by Telegram with its educational tests

With 2 billion students currently not in their schools, the world is in dire need of online educational tools. Telegram wants to help solve this problem creating a database of educational tests for all subjects and levels. To do so, today it has announced an open collaboration initiative in which “we will distribute 400,000 euros among the creators of educational questionnaires ”.

To participate:

– Use @QuizBot to create and publish an original educational test on any subject with any level of difficulty and in any language.

– You can choose from Medieval European History in Spanish to Mikrobiologie für Experten auf Deutsch

– Add any multimedia content you need in each of your questions, but be sure to respect all intellectual property rights when creating them.

“We will publish the questionnaires you send in a search directory. Based on their quality and popularity, we will announce the winners in several stages. ” Registrations for the first stage end on May 15, so if you are going to participate, it is best that you subscribe to the @contest channel to receive updates on this and other contests on Telegram.