educational laptops, cameras and more products to give away at the best price

Mobile for games and photos, a walkie talkie, a tablet … You can choose from a wide variety of items to give away on this special day.

This April 26 is Children’s Day, a tribute that has changed from day to day to “celebrate the responsible and resilient attitude of children during confinement”. We join this celebration recommending you some technological products that you can give them to the smallest of the house and that, in addition, are on sale on Amazon.

Sliding laptops, tablets, walkie talkie … In our selection there is a wide variety of articles for children of different ages. Next, we tell you what they are and its main characteristics.

Mobile for games, photos and videos

Kidicom Advance is a mobile for children with more than 25 applications included, such as games, web browser, photo and video camera, calendar or watch. Of course, has parental control for parents to manage the content that minors can access.

In addition, with the VTech Kidiconnect app they can connect with their parents’ smartphones. Undoubtedly, this Kidicom Advance is a good alternative if the elderly prefer that their children do not use terminals as advanced as those recommended as the best mobiles for children.

Photo camera

If your child likes photography, the ideal gift for this Children’s Day is this VTech Kidizoom Duo DX camera. With it they can take photos and videos, and then apply filters and edit fun collages. Also, this camera has music and game player, and can be connect to computer to transfer images. In short, a very interesting camera to start in the world of photography.

Karaoke

This children’s karaoke with interactive screen has three operating modes: playback of the included songs, playback of the songs from the MP3 or mobile phone that you connect and free mode. Have voice distorter, sound and light effects, a voice recorder and one foot height adjustable so that children feel like real singers.

Sliding laptop

This educational notebook for children hides a surprise, and it is that can be converted into a tablet if you slide the screen forward. It has qwerty keyboard keyboard, translator to learn up to 60 English words and 27 applications from different categories: language, drawing, mathematics, science … If you are looking for a first laptop for your children, this one from VTech is a good alternative.

Smartwatch

The VTech product catalog also highlights this Kidizoom DX2 smartwatch, a multifunction device with touch screen and integrated dual camera. Also includes pedometer, calculator, alarm and a wide variety of games with fun sound effects. Of course, children can also know the time in analog and digital format.

Walkie talkie

A very fun device for the little ones in the house is this VTech walkie talkie, which offers private communication with distance up to 200 meters without obstacles. In addition, it includes four game modes to play as a couple, such as racing and scavenger hunts. In addition, it has sound effects that transform the voice in real time.

Tablet

Another very interesting product on offer from VTech is the Storio Max XL 2.0 tablet, with a 7-inch screen. Have 180º rotating camera, which can apply fun effects and filters. In addition, with this tablet you can play downloaded videos, listen to fun interactive stories, go to film school and free download more games from Explora Park.

This special day deserves to be celebrated with great gifts, and what better way to do it taking advantage of VTech offers on Amazon. You see that the catalog offered is varied, so you just have to choose the technological article that your children may like the most to surprise them on April 26.

